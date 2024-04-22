Lok Sabha elections: Congress to record historic victory in Delhi, says Lovely

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Congress' Delhi chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Monday claimed it will record a historic victory in the national capital as he introduced the party's three candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has fielded Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Udit Raj from North West Delhi and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi.

Lovely said Agarwal is not only a former MP from Chandni Chowk who has served in both Houses of Parliament but also a former municipal councillor, deputy mayor and president of the Congress in Delhi.

Raj, a former MP from North West Delhi, is also a prominent Dalit leader who did a commendable job in uplifting the underprivileged and developing the constituency, he said.

Raj won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from North West Delhi.

Kumar is a dynamic young scholar from the Jawaharlal Nehru University and also served as the students' union president, Lovely said.

All three candidates will record historic victories in the elections, he added.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with AAP in Delhi. As part of its seat-share arrangement, the Congress is contesting from three seats while AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in the national capital.

During a press conference, Agarwal said he is not only a voter of the constituency but also played a major role in its development and knows every corner of the area.

"Chandni Chowk is the heart of Delhi. I have a very close relationship with the people of the constituency. I asked more than 1,000 questions in the House when the Congress-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government was in power at the Centre as I spared no effort in raising the issues of Chandni Chowk and its people in both Houses of Parliament," he said.

"My job will be to raise the voice of the people of my area in the Parliament from the first day and vigorously fight for it," Agarwal added.

Raj said he ensured the all-round development of the North West Delhi constituency during his tenure as an MP.

"I was not an MP from 2019 to 2024 but I worked in the constituency as an MP and kept going to the area," Raj said and added that he had adopted four model villages for special development and changed the face of Narela.

Kumar, the North East Delhi candidate, said, "We have a positive agenda for the elections. The Congress will implement a MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act)-like scheme in all seven constituencies of Delhi to provide jobs to youngsters." Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25. PTI NIT NIT SZM