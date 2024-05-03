Lok Sabha elections: Delhi CEO orders steps to ensure voters' safety, comfort on polling day

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Delhi chief electoral officer on Friday directed officials of the MCD, government departments and other stakeholders to ensure that arrangements are made at polling stations to ensure citizens' safety and comfort in view of projected heatwave conditions.

Polling for the national capital's seven seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy on Friday held a meeting with the officials concerned to discuss preparations for the heatwave conditions expected on the day of polling.

With a focus on ensuring safety and comfort for citizens and smooth voting across the national capital, the officials were briefed about the various measures to be taken, according to a statement.

Representatives of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board, Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi Jal Board, Women and Child Development department, Directorate of Education and the Social Welfare department were present at the meeting.

Krishnamurthy directed the officials to ensure that adequate arrangements are made in all polling stations so that no voter feels discomfort due to the projected heatwave conditions while casting their votes.

The Delhi poll panel has taken measures to equip every polling station with drinking water, shaded waiting areas with air coolers, essential medical kits and supplies.

Krishnamurthy also directed the local bodies and the Health department to provide requisite paramedical staff equipped with essential medicines at each polling location on the day of polling.

There will be 13,637 polling stations set up at 2,627 locations in Delhi, with more than a lakh personnel being deployed. Arrangements have been made for pick-and-drop facilities for differently-abled and senior citizen voters to facilitate their participation in the electoral process.

The officials assured Krishnamurthy that they will provide all the required facilities.

Amid concerns over rising temperatures, the Election Commission on April 22 met with the agencies concerned to understand the developing weather situation and discuss measures to mitigate any risk due during the polling period. PTI SLB SLB SZM