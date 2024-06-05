Lok Sabha results: Final table of seats won by parties

New Delhi: The Election Commission has declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

The Lok Sabha has 543 members. However, votes were counted for 542 seats after the BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed.

Following are the number of seats won by parties in all states and Union Territories in the Lok Sabha elections, according to the latest updates on the Election Commission website:

BJP - 240

Congress - 99

Samajwadi Party - 37

Trinamool Congress - 29

DMK - 22

TDP - 16

JD(U) - 12

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) - 9

NCP (Sharad Pawar) 8

Shiv Sena - 7

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - 5

YSRCP - 4

RJD - 4

CPI(M) - 4

Indian Union Muslim League - 3

AAP - 3

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - 3

Janasena Party - 2

CPI(ML)(L) - 2

JD(S) - 2

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - 2

CPI - 2

RLD - 2

National Conference - 2

United People's Party, Liberal - 1

Asom Gana Parishad - 1

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - 1

Kerala Congress - 1

Revolutionary Socialist Party - 1

NCP - 1

Voice of the People Party - 1

Zoram People's Movement - 1

Shiromani Akali Dal - 1

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - 1

Bharat Adivasi Party - 1

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - 1

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - 1

Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) - 1

Apna Dal (Soneylal) - 1

AJSU Party - 1

AIMIM - 1

Independent - 7