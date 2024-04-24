Lok Sabha elections: VPN services suspended in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Apr 24 (PTI) The authorities on Wednesday ordered the immediate suspension of VPN services till the end of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The decision to suspend virtual private networks (VPNs) was taken as a preventive measure to protect information on the Lok Sabha elections and other sensitive data from cyber attacks, Additional District Magistrate (Rajouri) Rajeev Kumar Khajuria said in an order.

"Whereas, a communication has been received from the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) regarding unprecedented high usage of VPNs during the past few days in different parts of this district by scores of suspicious Internet users," the order mentioned.

"Whereas, VPN transmits get encrypted and creates point to point tunnel, masks IP address and lets sidestep website blocks and firewall on Internet thus making data related to forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and other sensitive data vulnerable to cyber attacks," it added while announcing the suspension of all VPN services in mobile phones in the district till the end of the election process.

Rajouri is part of Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to the polls on May 7. PTI COR/TAS TAS SZM