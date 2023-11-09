LS Ethics Committee recommends TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion: Sources

New Delhi: A meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee got underway here on Thursday and it is likely to adopt its draft report on the "cash-for-query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

Advertisment

Sources claimed that LS Ethics Committee has recommended Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

The committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, have earlier heard Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who filed the complaint against her and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Based on information shared by Dehadrai, the BJP MP accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit.