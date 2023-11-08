Lok Sabha ethics panel recommends to sack Mahua Moitra as an MP: Sources

New Delhi: Ahead of Ethics Panel meeting on Thursday to adopt a draft report on the cash-for-query allegation against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, sources said that the committee has recommended her disqualification as an MP.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

The 15-member committee has seven members from the BJP, three from the Congress, and one each from BSP, Shiv Sena, YSRCP, CPI(M) and JDU.

So far, the draft report has not been circulated to the members of the committee, sources in the opposition said.

Congress sources said its members N Uttam Kumar Reddy and V Vaithilingam will submit dissent notes. BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali is also set to submit his dissent note.

All five opposition members who attended the November 2 meeting walked out of the proceedings, alleging that Sonkar asked personal and indecent questions to her regarding her travels, hotel stay and telephone calls.

In a related but separate development, Dubey on Wednesday said the Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against Moitra on his complaint of alleged corruption by her.