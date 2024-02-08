Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali demands stricter law against hate speeches

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI ) Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, suspended from the Bahujan Samaj Party, on Thursday demanded in Lok Sabha a stricter law against hate speeches.

Advertisment

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, the Amroha MP said, "There are a lot of hate speeches in the country and the atmosphere in the country is being disturbed... I request that there should be a strict law against this." Meanwhile, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh expressed concern over the death of two youths who were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

"This is a matter of concern. Their bodies have reached Punjab today. What is the reason behind the killings? The government there has termed it as a terrorist attack. There is a need to take care of their families," he said.

In the first targeted killing of the year, terrorists on Wednesday shot dead a worker from Punjab while another sustained injuries in the Habba Kadal area of Srinagar, according to officials in Jammu.

Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was shot by the terrorists from point-blank range. Singh died on the spot while another non-local worker identified as Rohit, aged 25, sustained injuries in the incident. Rohit, who also hails from Amritsar, succumbed to the injuries on Thursday morning morning. PTI GJS MNK GJS MNK MNK MNK