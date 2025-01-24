Lok Sabha MP urges railway minister to offer benefits to an unrecognised federation

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Sudama Prasad, a Lok Sabha MP from the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to offer facilities such as 'office accommodation' and 'informal meetings with officials' to the Indian Railway Employees Federation (IREF) -- an unrecognised congregation of employee unions.

The Railway Ministry recently offered similar facilities to an unrecognised federation, the Bhartiya Railway Mazdoor Sangh (BRMS), after which other similarly situated groups of employee unions have mounted pressure on the Ministry for parity.

"I have received a letter from the Indian Railway Employees Federation (IREF) addressed to the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board (letter attached), requesting the extension of facilities at the Railway Board level, similar to those granted to the Bhartiya Railway Mazdoor Sangh (BRMS)," Prasad said in his letter dated January 23, 2025.

He added, "It has been brought to my notice that the Indian Railway Employees Federation achieved significant success in the recently held secret ballot election, where its constituent zonal unions -- NERMC in NE Railway, ECREU in EC Railway, and RCFEU at RCF, Kapurthala -- received recognition as a single union." According to Prasad, in two other zones, ARKS in SER Railway and WCRWU at WC Railway, the unions polled over 15 per cent of the votes, thereby making them significant stakeholders.

"Considering the performance of IREF in the recent elections and the principle of equality, IREF should also be granted the facilities and recognition awarded to BRMS," Prasad demanded.

The Railway Ministry (Railway Board) recently held secret ballot elections in which only two federations, the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), received the required percentage of votes and gained recognition.

However, the Board, on January 16, 2025, issued a letter extending facilities such as 'informal meetings with senior officers' and 'office accommodation' in Railway premises to BRMS. Since then, other unrecognized federations have been demanding similar facilities. PTI JP JP ARD ARD