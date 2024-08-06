Lok Sabha: Opposition members allege Budget only for corporates; nothing for salaried, middle class

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Opposition members on Tuesday attacked the government in the Lok Sabha alleging that the Union Budget has nothing for the salaried and middle class and seems to favour the corporates.

BJP members, however, described the Budget as "historic" claiming it was aimed to make India a developed nation.

Initiating the debate on the Finance Bill, Congress MP Amar Singh said it appears in the Budget that the Union government was taxing the poor, while sparing the rich as it neither addresses the issue of unemployment nor takes any step to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for households.

"From what the government has proposed, it appears the Centre intends to take away every single rupee from the salaried class, the common man, while the rich are being spared," the Fatehgarh Sahib MP said.

"If we look at income tax, the tax on individuals is 19 per cent of total tax, while the corporate tax is 17 per cent. Why is the income tax more? In every way, you are increasing individual tax, and bringing down the corporate tax. Who is the government working for?" he asked.

He said the World Inequality Report has revealed that one per cent of the richest people in India have 40 per cent of the wealth, and accused the government of benefitting the higher income groups.

"I want to suggest the finance minister. Around 70 per cent Income Tax Returns have nil tax… Exempt those up to Rs 5 lakh income, it will increase public consumption and reduce poverty," he said.

He questioned whether the exemptions given by the government to the corporate have generated any jobs.

"The government provides relaxations so that employment is generated. The government should tell how much employment has been generated through these corporate concessions. It's not right that you keep giving concession while no employment is being generated," he said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying she has made a "mockery" of people of India in the Budget by doing "absolutely nothing" and whatever "little changes" are there, they are "regressive and ill thought" of.

She criticised the Budget for "failing" to address the needs of the common people, calling it an "elucidatory Budget".

"People wanted a course correction, but you have done the exact opposite. You have kept the same Cabinet, the same finance minister, who has given the same shoddy Budget," Moitra said.

"The finance minister has made a mockery of the people of India in the Budget by doing absolutely nothing, whatever little changes are there, are regressive and ill thought of," she added.

The TMC MP questioned the purpose of the Budget, highlighting its "adverse impact" on the middle class and the poor.

“Who is this Budget for? The middle class makes up 31 per cent of India and the poor account for 60-65 per cent. This Budget systematically strangles both groups. It is a ‘save the chair’ Budget for this government and even that, it doesn’t do very well,” she said.

Moitra explained the alleged imbalance in the tax system, saying the direct taxes are progressive while indirect taxes are regressive.

"In India, it is the exact opposite - 65 per cent of tax collection comes from indirect taxes where billionaires pay the same as the poorest labourers and only 35 per cent comes from direct taxes,” she said.

"For the first time in our country's history, the salaried class is sharing a greater tax burden than rich corporates. The middle class is contributing 55 per cent of direct income taxes under this government, while the richest corporates contribute only 45 per cent. Not only is the middle class being taxed, but with this Budget, their savings have also been taxed with the removal of indexation and the rise in short-term capital gains,” Moitra said.

BJP MP Nishikant dubey, meanwhile, welcomed the Budget and called it "historic".

"Across the world, economies are growing at 2.5 per cent to 2.7 per cent. India is a ray of hope for the world,” he said, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for it.

"We are working towards the goal of a developed India by 2047,” he said.

Dubey said the NDA government has proposed to abolish angel tax, as it is competing with Singapore and Abu Dhabi, adding that it will generate employment.

He further attacked the Congress over its demand for a caste census.

"I want to ask the Congress, many people in this country do not believe in religion, caste… how will they participate in caste-based census?” he said.

Dubey also said he has with him the Congress manifestos from 1952 to 1990, and claimed it said the party was against OBC reservation. He also alleged that the Congress wants to bring reservations for Christians and Muslims through "backdoor".

BJP MP PP Choudhary said UPA's tax policies were not prudent which impacted the manufacturing growth.

"Manufacturing growth in time of UPA was 5.3 per cent till 2014, which was deplorable. It is now at 9.9 per cent. Since their tax policies were not prudent, the manufacturing sector was neglected," the Pali MP said. PTI UZM AO GJS GJS MNK MNK