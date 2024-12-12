Lok Sabha passes bill to strengthen disaster management; minister asserts adequate aid provided to Wayanad

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Union minister Nityanand Rai asserted on Thursday that the Centre provided all possible support during Wayanad floods and it does not discriminate between states as Lok Sabha passed a bill aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of national and state disaster management authorities.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, passed by a voice vote, seeks to address challenges flagged by states under the 2005 Act and improve disaster preparedness and response mechanisms.

Several amendments moved by opposition members were negated by the House.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the "game-changing provisions of the law will serve as a fresh impetus to Modi Ji's vision to build a disaster-resilient Bharat by empowering our response forces to shield our citizens from any kind of calamity".

The government said states faced difficulties in implementing the Disaster Management Act of 2005. The proposed amendment is based on overcoming the difficulties flagged by states.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Rai, responding to a debate on the bill, asserted that the amendments are critical to strengthening the country's disaster management framework.

"When a disaster hits, it impacts the entire country. This bill will prepare the nation to handle such situations better," he said.

The minister also addressed the opposition's criticism, which claimed the bill focused on creating unnecessary bureaucratic structures.

Countering these claims, he explained that the bill clarifies roles and responsibilities of various organisations involved in disaster management, ensuring synergy and uniformity in response.

The discussion also saw significant focus on the government's response to the disaster in Wayanad, with several opposition members accusing the Centre of showing inadequate sensitivity.

Rai refuted these allegations, highlighting the Centre's timely assistance to the Kerala government.

"The prime minister closely monitored the situation, and the home minister was in constant touch with Kerala's chief minister," Rai said, adding, "All possible help was provided, from deploying the Army and NDRF to building temporary bridges." He further pointed out that Kerala had '¹394 crore available in its State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) before the disaster struck, and a total of '¹700 crore was allocated by the Centre for preparedness and response efforts.

"No state, be it Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala or Himachal Pradesh, has been left without adequate funds. The objective is to ensure states don't face fund shortages during crises," he stated.

The minister's comments, however, sparked protests from opposition members, who accused the government of neglecting Wayanad.

He dismissed the protests, urging the opposition to acknowledge the Centre's proactive efforts.

Rai also underscored the government's increased investment in disaster preparedness.

"The allocation for SDRF rose threefold from ¹38,000 crore (2004-2014) to '¹1.24 lakh crore (2014-2024). Similarly, NDRF budgets have also tripled, from '¹28,000 crore to '¹79,000 crore in the same period," he said, describing the amendment as essential to tackling contemporary challenges.

The bill aims to strengthen the efficient working of the national and state disaster management authorities, besides bringing more clarity and convergence among stakeholders working in the field of disaster management.

Shah said the bill makes way for the security of every citizen by prioritizing a proactive approach to disaster management over a reactive one.

"Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Bharat is advancing on the path of achieving zero casualties during disasters. In this direction, the Lok Sabha today passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji for this landmark move," he said on X. PTI UZM ZMN