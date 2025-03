New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, which seeks to comply with the international convention and the changing global scenario in the shipping industry.

The bill outlines the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities of carriers involved in sea transport.

The bill was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha.