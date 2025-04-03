Lok Sabha passes Coastal Shipping Bill 2024; will give fillip to maritime commerce, says Sonowal

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Thursday cleared a bill that seeks to regulate vessels engaged in trade within the Indian coastal waters, as Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said it has been brought to give a fillip to maritime commerce.

The Union ports, shipping and waterways minister also assured the House that the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024 is firmly grounded in the spirit of cooperative federalism and does not encroach upon the jurisdiction of any state.

The Bill was passed in the Lower House by voice vote.

In his reply to the debate on the Bill, Sonowal termed it a very important legislation providing for a much-needed exclusive, strategic and futuristic law for optimal utilisation of nation's immense, untapped potential in coastal shipping.

The minister said that the Bill has been drafted after a detailed analysis of the global best practices and dedicated law of major maritime countries like the US, Australia and Thailand.

Accordingly, the provisions of the Bill have been tailored based on the specific needs of the sector in India, he said.

"I want to assure the House that the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024 is firmly grounded in the spirit of cooperative federalism and does not encroach upon the jurisdiction of state," he said.

The minister explained that as the current law is 67 years old, it was necessary to update it to the contemporary time.

He said that some members raised concerns about the livelihood and welfare of fishermen. "I would like to mention that this Bill excludes fisheries/fishing from the scope of the definition of coastal trade." The country, the minister explained, has a long coastline of over 11,098 km and more than 2.3 million square km of exclusive economic zone. Despite this massive coastal resource, successive governments have since Independence completely ignored and neglected this sector, he claimed.

The Bill has been brought to give a fillip to maritime commerce, he said, adding "this will make our entire coastal area more viable, promote seamless movement of ships, and generate employment and income".

Sonowal had moved the Bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Bill seeks to promote coastal trade and encourage the participation of Indian-flagged vessels owned and operated by Indian citizens for national security and commercial needs.

Under the Bill, coastal waters mean territorial waters of India, along with adjoining maritime zones. PTI SID SID KVK KVK