Lok Sabha passes Industrial Relations Code Bill

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026, with an aim to bring legal clarity.

The Bill would help avoid any "future unwarranted complication" over the continuity of certain laws replaced by the Industrial Relations Code of 2020.

Replying to debate on the Bill, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the four Labour Codes implemented nearly three months ago ensures guarantee of minimum wage.

These Codes also ensure compulsory issuance of appointment letters as well as uniform wages for the same work irrespective of gender, he said.

According to statement of objects and reasons of the proposed law, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 replaces the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946 and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, relating to trade unions, industrial employment and industrial disputes.

It contains savings provisions under section 104 to ensure continuity and legal certainty.

"Though the repeal has occurred by operation of section 104 of the Code itself, there is a possibility of future confusion being created on a misconceived ground that the Act delegates the power to repeal the said enactments to the executive," it explained.

The provisions of section 104 and a February 2026 notification are clear that the repeal has occurred by the operation of section 104 of the Code itself, "it is considered desirable to introduce the proposed amendment to avoid any future unwarranted complication," it noted. PTI DP MR