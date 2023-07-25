Lok Sabha passes Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi, July 25 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to strengthen cooperatives by making them transparent and introducing a system of regular elections.

Piloting the bill, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said the provisions in the bill will initiate a new era for the sector, which has been ignored by the previous governments.

The bill was later approved by the Lok Sabha amid din by voice vote after a short discussion during which only three members participated.

Immediately after the passage of the bill, the House was adjourned for the day by Speaker Om Birla.