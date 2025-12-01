Lok Sabha passes resolution for election of two House members to IISc Bengaluru Council

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Lok Sabha on Monday paved way for election of two members of the House to the council of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru by adopting a resolution moved by the government.

Union Eduction Minister Dharmendra Pradhan moved the motion seeking election of two members of Lok Sabha to the council of the IISc, a premier institution imparting science education.

Amid protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union territories, Pradhan moved the resolution which was passed by a voice vote.

The IISc Council is a governing authority that plays a key role in the institute's administration and strategic development, focusing on strengthening infrastructure, capabilities, and global collaborations.

The Council includes nominees from Central government, Karnataka government, Tata Trusts, UGC, AICTE, Association of Indian Universities and members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, among others.