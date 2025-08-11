Lok Sabha passes two sports bills after brief discussion

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Monday passed two sports bills after a brief discussion, amid the din of opposition protests over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

When the House reassembled at 2 pm after an initial adjournment, the Lok Sabha took up The National Sports Governance Bill and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passage.

When the Bills were taken up, there were hardly any opposition members in the House as most of them were detained during their protest march towards the Election Commission against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged voter data fudging.

Soon after, opposition members returned to the House and started raising slogans.

Amid the din, the two bills were passed by a voice vote, following which the House was adjourned till 4 pm.