Lok Sabha pays tributes to former PM Singh, victims of Kumbh stampede

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Lok Sabha on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former US president James Carter, victims of the Kumbh stampede and four former members of the House.

A resolution adopted by the House lauding Singh's contribution in nation building would be presented to the family of the former prime minister on behalf of the Lok Sabha.

After a copy of the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the two Houses was tabled in the House, Speaker Om Birla read out the obituary reference on Singh, who died here on December 26 at the age of 92.

Considered the architect of India's economic reforms, Singh has been a six-time member of the Rajya Sabha.

Birla recalled his key role in the liberalisation policy which ushered economic transformation.

Members also condoled the death of at least 30 people in a stampeded during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on January 29 and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The House also paid tributes to former US president Carter and offered condolences to his family, the US government and the people of that country.

The Lok Sabha also condoled the demise of its former members Kunar Hembram (17th Lok Sabha), Hassan Khan (13th and 15th Lok Sabha), Manda Jagannath (11th, 13th, 14th and 15th Lok Sabha, and P R Sundaram (16th Lok Sabha).

Soon after obituaries were paid, Congress members raised the issue of attack on party's Sasaram MP Manoj Kumar in Kaimur.

The House was adjourned for the day after Finance Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2024-25. PTI PK GJS NAB DV DV