Lok Sabha poll fight between 'vikas purush' Modi and Rahul's 'khichdi yuti': Fadnavis

Gondia, Apr 15 (PTI) The 2024 Lok Sabha poll is a fight between 'vikas purush' Narendra Modi on one side and the 'khichdi yuti' (ragtag alliance) of Rahul Gandhi on the other, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Addressing rallies for BJP's Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha candidate Sunil Mendhe in Tumsar, Tirora and Paoni, he asked people to ensure Modi becomes prime minister for a third time so that the country's continues to be on the path of development.

"This is not gram panchayat polls. It is for the Lok Sabha. It is to elect a government for the next five years and it will decide the future path of progress of the nation," Fadnavis said.

He said Modi was the engine while all ruling allies were coaches and there was place for all to sit, whereas the opposition INDIA bloc is full of so-called engines without coaches.

In his third term, Modi will ensure farmers get round-the-clock electricity for irrigation due to the Centre's solar power schemes, he said, adding that one crore families are already registered for the 'Surya Ghar' scheme. PTI COR BNM