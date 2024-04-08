Lok Sabha polls: 23 candidates in fray in Nanded; voting to take place on Apr 26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 9 (PTI) Twenty-three candidates are in the fray for the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra after the last day of withdrawal of nomination on Monday, an official said.
Voting will take place in Nanded in the second phase on April 26. Results will be declared on June 4.
"Till April 4, a total of 66 candidates had filed nominations. Of these, 43 have withdrawn their nominations, leaving 23 candidates in the fray in Nanded," the official said.
The key candidates are sitting BJP MP Pratap Patil Chikhlikar, the Congress' Vasantrao Chavan and Avinash Bhosikar of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).
Chikhlikar had defeated former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan in the 2019 polls. Chavan recently joined the BJP and is now a Rajya Sabha MP.
Nanded Lok Sabha seat comprises Bhokar, North Nanded, Nanded South, Naigaon, Deglur and Mukhed Assembly constituencies. PTI AW BNM