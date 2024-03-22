Lok Sabha polls a fight between 'Bharatiya janata' and BJP, says Cong's Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was between the "Bharatiya janata" (people of India) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a press conference, Gaikwad said the BJP, which operated an "extortion racket" under the electoral bonds scheme, was now trying to impose dictatorship by "freezing" the accounts of the Congress.

"The Congress has an uphill task ahead to manage funds for campaigning, election meetings etc. Freezing our bank accounts during elections is murder of democracy. The BJP has weakened all institutions in the country," she said.

Gaikwad said the Income Tax notice was for an assessment year of 30 years ago and it had penalised the party Rs 110 crore for a sum of Rs 14 lakh.

"Fear has gripped the BJP. Free and fair polls cannot be held in such a manner. People will teach the BJP a lesson and throw them out of power. The Lok Sabha polls is a fight between Bharatiya janata and the BJP," Gaikwad said. PTI MR BNM