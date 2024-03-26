Lok Sabha polls a fight between contrasting ideologies: Congress' Nagpur nominee

Nagpur, Mar 26 (PTI) Congress nominee from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, Vikas Thakre, on Tuesday said the upcoming elections are a fight between two contrasting ideologies working to save and damage the Constitution, respectively.

Advertisment

Thakre, a sitting MLA, is pitted against BJP stalwart and Union minister Nitin Gadkari from this constituency, which goes to polls in the first phase on April 19 along with four other seats in the east Vidarbha region. Addressing the media after filing his nomination papers, the Congress leader alleged that the common people in Nagpur are awaiting justice after the ten-year "misrule" of the NDA government.

Thakre, the sitting MLA from the Nagpur West constituency, also heads the city Congress unit. A former mayor, Thakre had defeated BJP's Sudhakar Deshmukh in the 2019 assembly elections.

"This is a battle between two ideologies- one which is fighting to save the Constitution while the other which is working to damage the Constitution. Opposition parties will fight collectively to save the Constitution and democracy," he said.

Advertisment

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole claimed no significant development has been done by BJP in Nagpur.

"The atmosphere in Nagpur and the rest of the country is anti-BJP and anti-Modi," he alleged.

Accusing the BJP of failing to resolve issues including unemployment and inflation and doing injustice to farmers, Patole said the "INDI" alliance is fighting against the injustice done by the BJP.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Patole also said the Congress has taken steps to bring along Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

"Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray will speak with VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar to take VBA of Prakash Ambedkar along," he added.

Gadkari had defeated Congress candidates in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, including Patole, from Nagpur. PTI CLS NSK