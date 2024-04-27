Lok Sabha polls: AAP's Chabbewal banks on Mann govt's work for victory in Hoshiarpur

Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) The AAP's Raj Kumar Chabbewal is banking on the Bhagwant Mann government's schemes, especially providing free electricity and setting up aam aadmi clinics, to win the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat.

A radiologist by profession, the former two-time MLA is contesting the parliamentary polls on an AAP ticket from Hoshiarpur, currently represented by the BJP's Som Parkash.

Chabbewal last month quit the Congress and joined AAP.

The 54-year-old also resigned as MLA from the Chabbewal constituency in Hoshiarpur district. He was the deputy leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly when he quit.

Chabbewal first became an MLA from the Chabbewal assembly segment in 2017 and retained the seat in the 2022 polls.

He had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Hoshiarpur in 2019, losing to Parkash by a margin of more than 48,000 votes.

"People are quite happy about the work done by the AAP government in the past two years. With zero electricity bills (300 units of free electricity per month in the domestic category), people are getting relief of Rs 4,000 to 5,000 per month," he told PTI.

People's financial burden has also been lowered following the opening of aam aadmi clinics, where they get free treatment and medicines, he said.

The state government has also shut several toll plazas, bringing relief to commuters, the AAP leader added.

Many steps have been taken to generate employment and around 43,000 government jobs provided in the past two years. The state government is also focusing on the education sector, he claimed.

Speaking on the farming community, Chabbewal said farmers are getting adequate water for irrigation.

Joining AAP in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Chabbewal had said that he was impressed with the state government's "pro-people" policies, especially for the poor and the weaker sections.

"I am taking the work done by the Mann government to the people and seeking their votes," he told PTI.

Asked about the rival political parties in Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal said he doesn't see any competition.

The people of Punjab are "upset" with the BJP, he said, referring to the ongoing farmers' agitation, and accused the Centre of not agreeing to their demand of a legal guarantee on minimum support price for all crops.

The farmers were not allowed to head towards Delhi in support of their demands, Chabbewal said.

He also alleged there is "indiscipline and factionalism" in the Congress' Punjab unit and claimed "infighting" has "demoralised" party workers.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, on the other hand, is facing a fight for "survival", Chabbewal claimed.

The AAP candidate also shared his roadmap for Hoshiarpur.

Chabbewal said he will prioritise setting up a government hospital and medical college. A satellite centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research will also be brought to Hoshiarpur.

The AAP candidate said he will make efforts to bring a rail coach factory to the constituency to boost employment and also work to upgrade the Panjab University's regional campus.

He stressed on the need for a rail link between Tanda and Hoshiarpur and four-laning of the roads between Hoshiarpur and Garhshankar, and Garhshankar and Dasuya to boost economic activity.

He also intends to boost tourism in Hoshiarpur, a sub-mountainous area.

Chabbewal is contesting from Hoshiarpur against the BJP's Anita Som Parkash, the wife of incumbent MP Parkash, and the Congress' Yamini Gomar. The Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded former minister Sohan Singh Thandal.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1. PTI CHS VSD CHS SZM