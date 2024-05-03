Lok Sabha polls about making India developed nation under PM's leadership, says Nadda

Gandhidham, May 3 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Friday held a roadshow in Gandhidham town in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Nadda and Vinod Chavda, the party's candidate from Kutch Lok Sabha seat, greeted people as well as BJP workers who had gathered along the route.

Addressing people at the end of the roadshow, Nadda expressed confidence that people of Kutch will choose Chavda from this SC reserved seat.

"This election is about making India a developed country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You must have seen how Gandhidham, Gujarat as well India has changed in the last ten years," he said.

"Thanks to Modi's leadership, India has become the world's fifth largest economy from 11th spot in the last ten years ago. After you give a third term to Modiji, India will become the third largest economy," said Nadda, who held a close-door meeting with leaders of Kutch later. PTI COR PJT PD BNM