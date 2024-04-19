Lok Sabha polls: Approximate 56.54 pc voting in 5 Maharashtra seats

Nagpur, Apr 19 (PTI) An approximate voter turnout of 56.54 per cent was recorded in Lok Sabha polls held on Friday in Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli-Chimur in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, though final figures will be updated by Saturday, an official said.

The lowest voting was recorded in Nagpur at 51.20 per cent, while it was 66.30 per cent in Gadchiroli-Chimur, 56.87 in Bhandara-Gondiya, 56.14 per cent in Chandrapur and 54.71 per cent in Ramtek, he said.

"These voting percentages are as per details till 9 pm on Friday. Final voting percentage would come out by midnight or tomorrow," the official said.

Nagpur, where Union minister and BJP heavyweight Nitin Gadkari is pitted against Congress' Vikas Thakre, had recorded 54.74 per cent voting in 2019.

Among those who voted during the day were Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit as well as Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande.

In Chandrapur, the fight is between state BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and the Congress' Pratibha Dhanorkar. She is the wife of late Suresh Dhanorkar, who was the only Congress winner in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He died last year.

In Bhandara-Gondiya, sitting BJP MP Sunil Mendhe is contesting against Congress' Dr Prashant Patole.

The contest in Gadchiroli-Chimur is between sitting BJP MP Ashok Nete and Congress' Namdev Kirsan, while in Ramtek, Shiv Sena candidate Raju Parwe is up against Congress' Shyam Barve. PTI CLS BNM