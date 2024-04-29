Lok Sabha polls are churning of Constitution: Akhilesh Yadav

Etah (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Monday termed the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as "samvidhan manthan" (churning of the Constitution) between the protectors and destroyers of democracy and said the Constitution and democracy will be saved only if INDIA bloc wins.

Yadav alleged that the BJP will not only take away reservation by abolishing the Constitution but will also take away the right to vote from the people if it comes to power for the third time. Everyone knows that every promise of the BJP has turned out to be false, he said while addressing an election rally in Etah.

"These are the same people who had once said they will double the income of the farmers, give the right price to the farmers for their produce and make them happy. But none of these things were done," he said.

About a thousand farmers were martyred in the farmers' movement against the three "black laws", he said.

Without taking names, Yadav referred to the RSS as "the most dangerous family in the world" and alleged that the family which intended to end reservation is now talking against it for getting votes in elections.

The SP president alleged that the BJP wanted to end reservation as part of a major conspiracy by putting everything in the private hands but, he said, the "samajwadis" (socialists) will not let them succeed.

Without naming anyone, the SP president indirectly targeted the Sangh Parivar and said, "They (BJP) are concerned about my and your families but they have the most dangerous family in the world which had wanted to end reservation. Now that they want votes, they are saying that reservation will not be ended." Yadav was apparently referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Sunday statement in which he had said the Sangh has always supported reservation according to the Constitution and it will advocate for reservation as long as discrimination prevails.

"I want to ask that if the big companies of the Government of India are sold to the private hands, then where will the reservation be? This government sold airplanes and airports which provided jobs to lakhs of people. Tell me, will reservation be implemented there? "If the railways is sold, will there be reservation? Will there be reservation in the outsourced jobs being given in the hospital? They not only want to end jobs but also want to end reservation. This is their big conspiracy but we socialists will not let them succeed," he said.

"Wherever the BJP leaders are going, they are speaking bad about us. But this time we have decided that we will bid them farewell," Yadav said.

The BJP came to power in 2014 and will leave in 2024 because they have done a lot of injustice, the SP chief said, and complained that false cases have been filed against the lakhs of socialists and the general public.

The BJP has been exposed on the electoral bonds issue, he said, and alleged that the party intimidated the companies and threatened to file false cases.

"The ED, CBI and Income Tax teams have been sent to forcibly collect donations, hence, this time these fund collectors will be held to account and INDI Alliance will do the work of removing them," he added. PTI SLM SAB KSS KSS