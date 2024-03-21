Lok Sabha polls: Chouhan hits campaign trail with train travel from Bhopal to Ganjbasoda in MP

Bhopal, Mar 21 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and the BJP candidate from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday hit the campaign trail by hopping onto a second-class coach of a train from Bhopal to Ganjbasoda, interacting with passengers.

Chouhan (65) has entered the Lok Sabha poll arena after two decades and will contest his sixth parliamentary election from Vidisha. This seat was earlier held by BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1991) and Sushma Swaraj (2009 and 2014).

“I have been travelling by train since I was an MP. My heart is full of happiness. I am going to Ganjbasoda, which is my ‘karmabhoomi’ (workplace). I have family relations with the people and I am going again there to meet all of them,” Chouhan told PTI on the train when asked that he was going to his constituency by rail after a long time.

Chouhan’s home turf Budhni is part of Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, a BJP citadel which the Congress won only twice (1980 and 1984) since 1967. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the constituency.

The ex-CM was accompanied by his wife Sadhana.

During the journey, he chatted with a child, who sat on the ex-CM’s lap swinging one leg, before interacting with daily passengers.

Chouhan also met party workers who had gathered in large numbers at Salamatpur, Sanchi, Vidisha, Gulabganj and Ganjbasoda stations.

Asked if the contest would be tougher this time considering that two new areas – Khategaon and Ichhawar – are now linked with Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, while Kurwai and Shamshabad have been removed, Chouhan said he was confident of his victory.

“...I have a dilon ka rishta (connection from heart) with the people of the state. Even if new areas are associated (with Vidisha), it makes no difference as people’s love and trust are with me. My life is dedicated to them only. There is no challenge,” asserted Chouhan.

He said that his role may have changed but people will not be left behind.

“The MP too will stay here. We are missionary workers, which means the BJP’s mission of redeveloping the nation, and we have decided to work for the party and the nation.

The mission is set by the party and they are working accordingly, Chouhan said.

“Whatever the party had made me, from MLA to MP and chief minister for 18 years, I have worked for the people day and night. Now, it has asked me to contest as an MP and I will do that to serve the people,” Chouhan said while travelling as a 'commoner' in the sleeper class of Bhopal-Bilaspur Passenger.

He said that whenever he got an opportunity to work, he had worked for the empowerment of women and that's why schemes like ‘Ladli Laxmi’ and ‘Ladli Behna’ were implemented.

“I will continue to do so again under the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi Ji,” he said.

Asked about the opposition INDIA bloc, he said its partners are not together on the basis of heart, work and policies. They are bound by their common intention of shielding themselves from going to jail because of the corruption they committed, he said.

“These dynastic, corrupt people with common interests are afraid of Modi ji who has said that he will neither indulge in corruption nor allow others to do it. (‘na khaunga, na khane dunga’). Therefore, the bloc has disintegrated before taking shape,” he remarked.

On Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that recently passed through Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said the Congress was wiped out in the assembly elections in those areas in MP that were covered by his earlier march (Bharat Jodo Yatra).

When it crossed through the state this time, senior leaders like Suresh Pachouri (former Union minister and a close aide of the Gandhi family) joined the BJP, said Chouhan.

“His yatra turned into a ‘Congress Chhodo Yatra’ (leave Congress yatra). I think his mental age is very low. He doesn't understand the country, its people, traditions and values. He doesn't know the politics of India and its people. That's why Congress is disintegrating,” he said.

The BJP veteran said Rahul Gandhi is fulfilling the wish of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi that the Congress was a movement during the pre-Independence period and it should be dissolved.

“...but Nehru ji (former PM Jawaharlal Nehru) did not listen to him. Now, Rahul Baba will fulfil this wish of Gandhi ji by finishing the party," Chouhan quipped. PTI MAS NR