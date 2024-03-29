Lok Sabha polls: CM Adityanath's Noida visit deferred to April 1

Noida, Mar 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposed visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday has been deferred and he is now likely to come to the constituency on April 1, a local BJP leader said.

Advertisment

BJP's Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president Gajendra Mavi said the chief minister was scheduled to hold a 'Prabuddh Sammelan' in Greater Noida on Saturday but the programme has now been deferred.

"Chief Minister Adityanath is now scheduled to visit Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency on April 1 for the programme to be held at Greater Noida," Mavi added.

A senior police officer also confirmed to PTI that the chief minister's Saturday visit stands cancelled.

Advertisment

The UP CM is among the listed 'star campaigners' of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Adityanath kicked off the election campaign on March 26 with public rallies in Mathura, Meerut, and Ghaziabad on the same day. He has back-to-back canvassing programmes scheduled across Uttar Pradesh in the coming weeks.

Mahesh Sharma is once again BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar, which goes to polls on April 26 in the second leg of the seven-phased elections. Sharma won from the seat in 2014 and 2019 as well.

This time Sharma is pitted against Samajwadi Party's Mahendra Singh Nagar and Bahujan Samaj Party's Rajendra Singh Solanki, among others, in the constituency which has over 26 lakh registered voters. PTI KIS VN VN