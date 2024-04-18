Lok Sabha polls: Congress setting up panel for coordination with AAP in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Congress in Delhi said it is forming a committee to ensure coordination with its alliance partner for the Lok Sabha elections.

A senior party leader said the committee is likely to be formed in the next couple of days and the exercise is already underway.

"We are forming a committee that will coordinate with our alliance partner. It will also be for inner-party coordination with the three candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. The committee will also coordinate with senior party leaders," he said.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with AAP in Delhi. While AAP is contesting from four seats in the national capital, the Congress has fielded candidates from the rest.

The leader further said the Congress will focus on several issues, including unemployment, inflation and issues related to small industries during the campaign.

A manifesto is being prepared on the local issues for the three seats the Congress is contesting. The party will highlight the issues the people in those areas are facing and mention what it will do to address those, he added.

On Wednesday, the Congress' Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely met with senior party leaders to prepare a roadmap for the election campaign.

The meeting was held to assign duties to Congress leaders and workers not only in the constituencies where the party has fielded its candidates but also in the four being contested by AAP.

Lovely said the Congress and INDIA bloc candidates are standing on very strong wickets and claimed the alliance is sure to sweep all seven seats in Delhi.

Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25. PTI NIT NIT SZM