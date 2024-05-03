Lok Sabha polls: Congress' Udit Raj, BJP's Khandelwal, Bidhuri file nominations in Delhi

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Congress' Udit Raj and the BJP's Praveen Khandelwal and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were among 33 candidates who filed their nominations in Delhi on Friday for the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for the national capital's seven seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. The last date to file nominations is May 6.

So far, 90 candidates have filed their papers for Delhi's seven seats.

Khandelwal (64), the BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate, filed his nomination at the office of the returning officer at GT Road in Alipur.

In his self-sworn affidavit, he declared movable assets of Rs 1.62 crore and immovable assets of Rs 5 crore.

The movable and immovable assets of his wife are worth Rs 81.20 lakh and Rs 4.08 crore, respectively. He also reported movable assets of Rs 18.71 lakh under the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) Act.

Khandelwal has liabilities of Rs 3.85 crore while that of his wife is Rs 2.20 crore.

According to his Income Tax Returns of 2022-23, he had an income of Rs 4.56 lakh.

He completed his graduation from Delhi University' Ramjas College.

Bidhuri (71), the BJP's candidate in South Delhi, has declared movable assets of Rs 11.73 crore. His spouse has movable assets worth Rs 12.11 crore.

According to his 2022-23 Income Tax Returns, Bidhuri had an income of Rs 14.93 lakh. He also has Rs 5.50 lakh cash in hand.

The BJP candidate has immovable assets valued at Rs 9.35 crore while that of his spouse are worth Rs 9.42 crore.

He pursued his graduation from Delhi University's Deshbandhu College.

Raj (66), the Congress' North West Delhi candidate, completed his MA from Osmania University in 1988 and LLB from MMH College, CCS University, Meerut, in 1995. He received an honorary doctorate from Bible College and Seminary, Kota, in 2003.

He has shown an income of about Rs 1 crore (Rs 1,00,07,030) in his 2022-23 Income Tax Returns. His wife's income was Rs 40.61 lakh.

He also has three criminal cases pending against him for alleged disobedience of order by a public servant, negligent act likely to spread infection of disease, among others.

He declared that he has not been convicted in any case.

Raj has Rs 6.70 lakh cash in hand while his spouse has Rs 50,000.

He has a liability of Rs 2.65 crore (Rs 2,65,54,788) and his wife Rs 56.92 lakh (Rs 56,92,338).

He has government dues of Rs 11.83 lakh as part of the liability. His wife has jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh. He has movable assets worth Rs 5.54 crore while that of his wife is are valued at Rs 71.21 lakh.

He has ancestral land worth Rs 16 lakh, excluding the value of his ancestral house. Raj's total immovable assets, including ancestral land, are valued at Rs 60 lakh while that of his wife are worth Rs 3.09 crore.

Rajan Singh (26), the first third gender candidate in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, also filed his papers from the South Delhi seat.

Wearing a dhoti, cap and gold jewellery, Singh reached the returning officer's office in Saket alone and filed his nomination papers.

His election affidavit shows Rs 1 lakh cash in hand and total movable assets worth Rs 15.10 lakh, including 200 grams gold and about Rs 10,000 in a bank account.

Singh declared no immovable assets in his poll affidavit.

According to details provided by the chief electoral officer, nine candidates have filed their nominations for South Delhi and 10 from New Delhi. The maximum number of candidates in the fray are in Chandni Chowk at 17.

AAP's Somnath Bharti, Kuldeep Kumar and Mahabal Mishra wll file their nominations on Saturday. PTI SLB SJJ VIT NSM SLB SZM