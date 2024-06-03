Lok Sabha polls counting: BJP and Cong hoping to better previous performances in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Jun 3 (PTI) As Chhattisgarh prepares for the counting of votes on Tuesday, all eyes are focussed on whether the ruling BJP betters its 2019 poll performance and succeeds in whitewashing Congress or whether the Opposition party manages to turn the tables on its saffron rival.

From the BJP, prominent candidates include state minister Brijmohan Agrawal and party leader Saroj Pandey. On the other hand, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and his party colleague Kawasi Lakhma are key contenders from the Congress.

Counting of votes for all 11 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held from 8 AM in 33 centres of the state amid three-layered security.

The BJP is hoping to repeat its recent success in assembly elections while Congress is eyeing to improve its tally.

State's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Reena Babasaheb Kangale said the counting of postal ballots will begin at 8 am and half an hour after the postal ballots are counted, the process of counting votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will start.

Chhattisgarh had recorded 72.8 per cent voter turnout in 11 Lok Sabha constituencies which voted in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

"The counting of votes will start from 8 am in 33 centres- one each at 33 district headquarters of the state. All preparations have been completed for counting", Kangale told reporters.

Votes will be counted in 94 halls- one each in 86 assembly constituencies and two each in four assembly segments, she said.

"11 returning officers, 476 assistant returning officers, 4362 counting personnel and 1671 micro-observers have been appointed for counting. Besides, 42 counting observers have been appointed for 11 Lok Sabha seats," the CEO said.

Counting will be held at 14 tables in 84 assembly constituencies and at 21 tables in the rest six segments, she said.

"The counting of votes is expected to take place in a maximum of 24 rounds in the Jashpur assembly segment (Raigarh Lok Sabha seat), as well as in the Bilha and Masturi assembly segments (Bilaspur LS). Meanwhile, the Manendragarh assembly seat (Korba LS) is anticipated to require the lowest number of rounds, with just 12 rounds of counting," according to the CEO.

In the three-layered security arrangement at the counting centers, the first layer will be managed by district police forces, the second by state armed forces, and the third by the central armed police force (CAPF).

On Tuesday, the political destinies of 220 contestants, including BJP's incumbent state minister Brijmohan Agrawal, Congress' former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and three sitting MPs, will be decided.

Raipur witnessed the highest number of candidates in the fray, with 38 contenders, followed by 37 in Bilaspur, 27 in Korba, 25 in Durg, 18 in Janjgir-Champa, 17 in Mahasamund, 15 in Rajnandgaon, 13 in Raigarh, 11 in Bastar, 10 in Surguja, and 9 in Kanker.

The main contest is between the Congress and the BJP, which won 10 out of the total 11 seats in the three general elections from 2004 to 2014.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP bagged nine seats, while the Congress won two.

In the high-profile Raipur seat, the competition is between BJP's influential leader and incumbent state minister Brijmohan Agrawal and Congress' Vikas Upadhyay, a former MLA.

In another high-profile Rajnandgaon seat, the battle is between BJP's sitting MP Santosh Pandey and Congress' Bhupesh Baghel, former chief minister and incumbent MLA.

In Korba seat, BJP fielded its influential woman leader and former MP Saroj Pandey against Congress' sitting MP Jyotsana Mahant, wife of the incumbent leader of opposition Charandas Mahant.

In Durg, the Congress chose a fresh face, Rajendra Sahu, against sitting BJP MP Vijay Baghel.

In Bastar constituency, the contest is between Congress' firebrand leader Kawasi Lakhma and BJP's Mahesh Kashyap, a newcomer.

In Bilaspur seat, Congress has fielded incumbent MLA Devendra Yadav while BJP has fielded Tokhan Sahu, a former MLA.

In the lone SC-reserved Janjgir-Champa constituency, former state minister Shivkumar Dahariya is the Congress' nominee, and Kamlesh Jangde, a woman leader, is the BJP nominee.

In Surguja, the contest is between BJP's Chintamani Maharaj, who defected from the Congress before the last assembly polls, and Congress' Shashi Singh, a fresh face.

In the tribal-dominated Raigarh, BJP's Radheshyam Rathiya was pitted against Congress' Dr. Menka Devi Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Sarangarh.

The ruling BJP has dropped its sitting MPs in Mahasamund and Kanker seats and fielded Rupkumari Chaudhary and Bhojraj Nag there respectively. Chaudhary and Nag are former MLAs.

The opposition Congress has fielded former state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu in Mahasamund and experienced leader Biresh Thakur in Kanker seat.

Several exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP on 10-11 seats, while the Congress may secure 0 to 1 seat.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had exuded confidence that the ruling party would win all 11 Lok Sabha seats, a claim dismissed by Bhupesh Baghel. PTI TKP NSK