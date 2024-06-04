2024 Lok Sabha polls: Counting of votes begins in Haryana

Chandigarh: Counting of votes polled for Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal assembly bypoll commenced at 8 am on Tuesday at 91 designated centres amid tight security, officials said.

More than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth operations at the counting centres.

For the Lok Sabha seats, among the 223 candidates are former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurugram) and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad) and Congress stalwarts Kumari Selja (Sirsa) and Deepender Singh Hooda (Rohtak).

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the outgoing MP from Kurukshetra, contested the assembly byelection for the Karnal seat.

Khattar's resignation as MLA from Karnal had necessitated the bypoll.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP swept Haryana, winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats.