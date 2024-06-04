National

2024 Lok Sabha polls: Counting of votes begins in Haryana

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Former Haryana chief minister and BJP candidate from Karnal constituency Manohar Lal addresses a press conference at party office, in Gurugram, Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Former Haryana chief minister and BJP candidate from Karnal constituency Manohar Lal Khattar (File image)

Chandigarh: Counting of votes polled for Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal assembly bypoll commenced at 8 am on Tuesday at 91 designated centres amid tight security, officials said.

More than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth operations at the counting centres.

For the Lok Sabha seats, among the 223 candidates are former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurugram) and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad) and Congress stalwarts Kumari Selja (Sirsa) and Deepender Singh Hooda (Rohtak).

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the outgoing MP from Kurukshetra, contested the assembly byelection for the Karnal seat.

Khattar's resignation as MLA from Karnal had necessitated the bypoll.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP swept Haryana, winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections Manohar Lal Khattar Deepender Singh Hooda Election Results Haryana Kumari Selja
Subscribe