Lok Sabha polls: Delhi BJP to hold influencers' meet to increase voter outreach through social media

New Delhi: The BJP in Delhi will hold a mega influencers' meet next week to increase voter outreach through social media ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, party leaders said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Social media is a very potent tool to send any message and there are a large number of users on platforms such as X, Facebook and WhatsApp, among others, that need to be reached, the BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

"The influencers' meet will help us bring those supporting us together for coordinated, organised publicity and campaigning on different social media platforms," he said.

The meeting is expected to be attended by 1,000 influencers, he said.

Advertisment

Social media influencers are people from various fields who actively use various platforms to express their views and opinions and have a large number of followers.

Several senior BJP leaders are likely to attend the meeting, said another leader.

Such events are crucial before the elections and a similar meeting was held before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Advertisment

Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25. The BJP won all seven seats in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

AAP and the Congress -- both constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc -- are contesting the general elections in an alliance in Delhi this time.

The Congress has fielded candidates in the North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats while AAP is contesting from East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi.

The BJP has retained only two-time incumbent Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi in its list, fielding new candidates on the remaining six.