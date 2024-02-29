Lok Sabha polls: DMK allots two seats each to CPI, CPI(M)

Chennai, Feb 29 (PTI) The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu sealed its Lok Sabha polls seat-sharing pact with the Left parties on Thursday, allotting the CPI and CPI (M) two seats each.

An official release from the DMK said the seat-sharing talks were finalised today.

The M K Stalin-led DMK, which leads the multi-party Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the state, had earlier shared one seat each with its allies IUML and Kongu Desiya Murpokku Kazhagam (KMDK) for the upcoming polls.

The two Left parties had got the same share of two seats each to contest in the 2019 elections, and won them. While the CPI(M) represents Madurai and Coimbatore, CPI has MPs in Tiruppur and Nagapattinam (SC).

The DMK-led combine, which includes the Congress, swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state in 2019, winning 38 of the 39 seats, besides clinching the lone Puducherry union territory segment. PTI SA SA ANE