Lok Sabha polls from April 19 to June 1 in 7 phases; counting on June 4

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the 2024 general elections for the Lok Sabha, along with five state assemblies - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim.

Advertisment

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Advertisment

Votes will be counted on June 4, 2024.

Advertisment

Advertisment

By-elections for 26 assembly seats will be held along with Lok Sabha elections in those constituencies.

Advertisment

There are 96.8 crore electorate in the country with 49.7 crore male voters and 47.1 crore female voters.

There are 1.8 crore voters who will vote for the first time.