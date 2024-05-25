Lok Sabha polls: Haryana records 46.26% turnout till 3 pm

Chandigarh: Polling is going on smoothly in Haryana with its 10 Lok Sabha seats recording a voter turnout of 46.26 per cent till 3 pm.

Voting is also underway for the bypoll to the Karnal assembly seat where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is in the fray. The bypoll was necessitated by his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation.

According to Election Commission (EC) data, after polling began at 7 am, the overall turnout till 9 am was 8.31 per cent, rising to 22.09 per cent at 11 am, 36.48 per cent at 1 pm and touching 46.26 per cent at 3 pm.

Officials said polling is going on smoothly across the state. Voting is underway amid tight security and will conclude at 6 pm.

There are 2,00,76,768 registered voters, including 94,23,956 women and 467 people from the transgender community, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal earlier said.

According to EC data, Kurukshetra had the highest turnout till 3 pm at 50.17 per cent followed by 49.44 per cent in Sirsa. Gurugram registered the lowest turnout at 41.33 per cent.

Ambala recorded a turnout of 48.31 per cent, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh 47.25 per cent, Faridabad 42.33 per cent, Hisar 45.28 per cent, Karnal 46.24 per cent, Rohtak 49.08 per cent and Sonipat 46.14 per cent.

In 2019, the BJP had swept Haryana, winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats.

For the Karnal assembly bypoll, the voting percentage stood at 41 till 3 pm.

A total of 223 candidates, including Khattar, two Union ministers and Congress stalwart Kumari Selja, are in the Lok Sabha election fray in Haryana. These include 207 men and 16 women.

From the Karnal assembly seat, nine candidates are in the fray.

Agarwal said keeping in mind the current hot weather conditions, the provision of additional resources at polling centres has been made in all districts, including arrangements for cold water, coolers, fans and tents.

Arrangements have also been made for wheelchairs and shades for the assistance of voters aged 85 and above and persons with disability.

Khattar and Saini were among the first to cast their votes at their respective booths.

Saini, accompanied by his family members, cast his vote in his native Mirjapur Majra village in Ambala district's Naraingarh. Khattar exercised his franchise at Karnal's Prem Nagar.

Before casting his vote, Saini offered prayers at a temple and also paid obeisance at a gurdwara.

The BJP's state chief and outgoing Kurukshetra MP, Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12. While he is contesting the assembly bypoll, Khattar is the BJP candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

Saini, Khattar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

Khattar, who is up against Haryana Youth Congress chief Divyanshu Budhiraja, said in Karnal that everyone must come forward to participate in the "festival of democracy".

Saini, facing Congress' Tarlochan Singh in the bypoll, appealed to every eligible voter to cast their vote.

The country has scaled new heights of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi while Haryana has also moved on a path of development under the BJP government, Saini told reporters after casting his vote.

Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda cast their votes in Rohtak district.

Deepender Singh Hooda, who is contesting on a Congress ticket from Rohtak against the BJP's incumbent MP Arvind Sharma, also urged voters to exercise their franchise.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala exercised his franchise in Kaithal while Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala cast his vote in his native village in Sirsa district.

Haryana is witnessing a direct contest between the BJP and the opposition Congress on most seats. However, seats such as Hisar are seeing multi-cornered contests.

From Hisar, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, an Independent MLA who joined the BJP ahead of the polls, is contesting against two members of the Chautala clan -- Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Naina Chautala and INLD's Sunaina Chautala.

Former Congress MP Jai Prakash is also in the fray.

First-time voters expressed their enthusiasm at being part of the democratic exercise.

"The youth are a country's backbone and everyone should participate in this festival of democracy by exercising their right to vote," said a first-time voter in Panipat.

Ranjit Singh Chautala and his family members cast their votes in Sirsa.

JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala and his wife Naina Chautala also cast their votes, along with their sons -- former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala in Sirsa.

At the polling booth, Ajay Singh Chautala touched the feet of his uncle Ranjit Singh Chautala and sought his blessings.

Naina Chautala, who also sought Ranjit Singh Chautala's blessings, told reporters that elections are for politicians what board exams are for children.

"We have done our work and now it is over to the people," she said.

In Hisar's Adampur, BJP leaders Kuldeep Bishnoi, his wife Renuka Bishnoi and son Bhavya Bishnoi, an MLA, cast their votes.

The Congress' INDIA bloc partner AAP is contesting from Kurukshetra, where it has fielded its Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta against the BJP's Naveen Jindal and the INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala.

Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are seeking re-election from Gurugram and Faridabad, respectively.

From Gurugram, the Congress has fielded senior leader Raj Babbar. Selja is contesting from Sirsa.

The JJP has fielded candidates from all 10 Lok Sabha seats, INLD from seven and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from nine.

Chief Electoral Officer Agarwal earlier said 20,031 polling stations have been set up. These include 19,812 permanent and 219 auxiliary stations.

He said the EC had made "Chunav ka Parv - Desh ka Garv" so that citizens participate enthusiastically in the elections.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the elections, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said.