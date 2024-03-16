Lok Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh: SWOT analysis of parties

Raipur, Mar 16 (PTI) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh aims for a clean sweep of the state's 11 Lok Sabha seats, banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and the BJP-ruled state government’s pro-farmer and women-centric schemes.

The Congress faces a daunting task to make a comeback, despite a beefed up organisational set-up in the state till booth level.

Charged up by Modi’s call of ‘Abki bar 400 par’, the BJP, which won 54 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly last year, has declared that it will bag all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It won 9 of the 11 seats in 2019 elections.

Allegations of scams on multiple fronts, differences among senior leaders and a swing of tribal votes in favour of BJP snatched power from the Congress in the assembly polls last year.

Lok Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Following is the SWOT analysis of the parties for the polls: BJP: Strengths: *PM Modi’s unmatched popularity, which was a huge factor in the party’s victory in last year’s assembly polls in the state.

*BJP has traditionally done well in the state in Lok Sabha elections. It won nine seats in 2019 despite a crushing defeat at the hands of Congress in the 2018 state polls.

*The Vishnu Deo Sai government in the state has started fulfilling ‘Modi ki guarantee’, including financial assistance to women and input aid to farmers.

Weaknesses: *Absence of a strong and popular face of the party in the state.

Opportunities: *Public anger against the Congress over alleged scams during the previous Bhupesh Baghel government.

*Differences among Congress leaders in the state.

Threats: *The BJP-led Centre has been facing flak in Chhattisgarh on issues like inflation, unemployment, and uneven operation of passenger trains.

Congress: Strengths: *Welfare schemes of the previous Congress government in the state, ‘Chhattisgarhiyawad’ (regional card) and former CM Baghel’s popularity as a son-of-the-soil leader.

*In the last five years, the party has strengthened its organisational set-up till booth level.

Weaknesses: *Factionalism and infighting in the state unit.

*Allegations of multiple scams levelled against the Baghel-led government.

Opportunities: *BJP’s reliance on central leadership for campaigning.

*Absence of a strong saffron party face in the state.

Threats: *The ‘Modi factor’ that gives the BJP a huge edge over rival parties.

*Last year’s loss in the state assembly elections could impact Congress prospects in Lok Sabha polls. PTI TKP NR VT VT