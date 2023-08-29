'Lok Sabha polls likely to be advanced': Nitish Kumar backs Mamata

Nalanda: The Lok Sabha elections are likely to be advanced as the BJP fears with time it will suffer more loss because of the opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday, backing a similar claim made by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee on Monday said that she was apprehensive that the Lok Sabha elections could be held in December this year, or in January.

Asked about the statement, Kumar told reporters, "I have been saying it for the last seven-eight months that the NDA government at the Centre might go for early Lok Sabha polls, fearing more loss to the BJP because of opposition unity." "Therefore, all opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. I am once again repeating that I have no desire for myself, I have no personal ambitions. My only wish is to unite the maximum number of parties (opposed to the BJP) before the elections," he added.

Kumar, who recently said that more parties are likely to join opposition coalition INDIA, declined to divulge any details.

"We have taken initiatives for unity among the opposition parties. The opposition coalition INDIA will further strengthen after the Mumbai meeting on August 31 and September 1," he said.

The chief minister was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the new campus of the Nalanda Open University.

Kumar said the exercise for the cast survey has been completed, and it will be soon published.

"The exercise has been completed. Now, the data is being compiled and it will soon be published. The final data will enable the government to work for the development of various sections of society, including those who are deprived. This will help us to know which areas require development. Let the detailed data be published, I am sure that other states will also follow it," he said.

Kumar said the decision to hold the caste-based survey was unanimous, and taken by the leaders of all political parties, including the BJP.

"Now, I am not paying any attention to what they are saying. Why is the Centre maintaining silence over the delay in the census? The exercise should have been completed in 2021. They (BJP leaders) should say something about it," he said.