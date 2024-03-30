Lok Sabha polls: Maharashtra govt staffer suspended for 'campaigning'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 30 (PTI) A Maharashtra government employee from Nanded district was suspended after he was found to be allegedly “campaigning” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

U S Dhote, who works with the Naygaon Panchayat Samiti, had allegedly shared a message through WhatsApp in contravention of government rules.

After learning that he was "campaigning" through the message, the Nanded Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer suspended Dhote for violating the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads, District Service Rules, 1967, the official said.

Lok Sabha elections to the 48 seats in the state will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4. PTI AW NR