Lok Sabha polls: Modi to address rally in MP's Damoh on Friday

Bhopal, Apr 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a BJP leader said.

The rally will be held amid the first phase of Lok Sabha polls nationwide, including on six seats in the state.

"The PM will address a public meeting in Damoh tomorrow afternoon," MP BJP media department chief Ashish Agrawal told PTI on Thursday.

Damoh, which is part of the state's Bundelkhand region and shares a border with Jabalpur, will vote on April 26.

In the first phase, voting will take place in Mandla (ST), Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Shahdol (ST) and Sidhi Lok Sabha constituencies.

Friday's visit will be Modi's fourth to the state in the last 13 days. He had started the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in MP with a huge roadshow in Jabalpur on April 7. He had addressed rallies in Balaghat and Hoshangabad on April 9 and 14, respectively.

The BJP had won 28 of the state's 29 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, while the Congress had managed to retain Chhindwara. PTI LAL BNM