Lok Sabha polls: People angry with Centre's autocratic policies, says Cong leader Thorat

Latur, Apr 19 (PTI) People are outraged at the autocratic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said here on Friday.

Addressing a rally for Congress candidate Shivaji Kalge, he said the party was getting tremendous response from the people and victory in Latur will be a fitting tribute to late stalwart Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Chandrakant Handore said the BJP aimed to get more than 400 seats to change the Constitution and exhorted people to vote in large numbers to "save democracy".

People must teach a lesson to those who are protecting corruption, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare said. PTI COR BNM