Lok Sabha polls phase 1: Estimated voter turnout at 3 pm 49.78%, says EC

NewsDrum Desk
Voters show their ID cards after casting their votes during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, April 19, 2024

New Delhi: The estimated voter turnout at 3 pm in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday was around 49.78 per cent, the Election Commission said.

A spokesperson of the poll panel said the figures were only approximate.

In a statement earlier in the day, the poll watchdog had described the voter turnout till 1 pm as "substantial". Polling was progressing "smoothly and peacefully" across 21 states and union territories, it had said.

Visuals of voters standing in long queues waiting for their chance to vote were seen across polling stations as voting began at 7 am, the poll panel said.

People were undeterred by rains in certain parts such as Jammu and Kashmir's Uddhampur and waited in queues for their turn to vote.

Polling for assembly elections is also being held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

