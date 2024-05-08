Lok Sabha polls: Phase 3 voter turnout climbs to 65.68 pc

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The updated approximate voter turnout figures for polling in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections stands at 65.68 per cent, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

The figures were retrieved at 10 pm on Wednesday, it said.

The figures will continue to be updated by the field level officers, the poll panel said.

Voting for the third phase was held on Tuesday in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence. PTI NAB KSS KSS