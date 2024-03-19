Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala): Asserting the importance that the BJP-led NDA has given to Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow here on Tuesday to boost support for its candidates from the state, where the saffron party has historically had no significant electoral victories.

The PM's cavalcade with Modi standing on an open roof vehicle heavily decorated with flowers commenced the roadshow at around 10.45 am from Kottamaidan Anchuvilakku and proceeded towards the Head Post Office in the town.

The PM arrived here in a helicopter from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

On the open-roof vehicle, Modi was flanked by BJP state president K Surendran and NDA candidates C Krishnakumar, who is contesting from the Palakkad constituency and Niveditha Subramanian, who has been fielded in the Ponnani seat.

Braving the scorching sun, thousands of people, including BJP supporters with flowers, garlands, party flags, placards of Modi and wearing party hats, lined both sides of the around one km roadshow route.

As the roadshow proceeded along the route, shouts of 'Modi', 'Bharat mata ki jai', 'Modiji swagatam' and 'Modi ki jai' were heard from the people gathered on both sides of the road.

They also showered flowers on Modi, who was wearing a Nehru cap in the saffron colour of his party.

Reciprocating the welcome received from the crowd, the PM also showered flowers on the people on both sides of the road several times.

Enduring the rising temperatures, crowds, of all ages, had gathered hours ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival and created a festive atmosphere along the route of the roadshow.

Several persons, many of whom arrived here with their families, told TV channels that they would not leave without seeing Modi.

The roadshow covered the around one km route in about half an hour after which the PM quickly returned to the helipad.

Modi's Palakkad roadshow follows his recent participation at a public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15, where he rallied support for NDA candidates contesting in the southern Kerala constituencies.

Addressing the gathering in Pathanamthitta, the Prime Minister had said that "The Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala" in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and attacked the ruling Left and the opposition Congress-led UDF, alleging that the people of the state have endured hardship under governments plagued by corruption and incompetence.

The BJP has seen an increase in its vote share from the Palakkad constituency in the Lok Sabha polls with its candidate Krishnakumar C securing 21.24 per cent of the total votes polled from here in the 2019 general elections.

This is Modi's fifth visit to the state within three months.

He has already visited the state twice in January, once in February and then on March 15.

These visits included both official and party functions.