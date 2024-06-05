Lok Sabha polls results: BJP wins 9 seats but records 26.18% vote share in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Despite securing only 9 out of 28 seats it contested in Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the BJP maintained a vote share of 26.18 per cent, a slight decrease from its 2019 performance of 27.84 per cent when it clinched 23 seats out of 25.

The BJP polled 14,913,914 votes this time.

In stark contrast, Congress, contesting 17 seats, emerged as the leading party in Maharashtra with 16.92 per cent of the votes, winning 13 seats, a significant improvement from its 16.41 per cent vote share in the previous elections, where it won just one seat out of 26 contested.

The Congress bagged 9,641,856 votes this time.

The BJP's ally, the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, secured 12.95 per cent of the votes, winning 7 out of 15 contested seats, gathering 7,377,674 votes. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, contesting four seats, clinched one with a modest vote share of 3.60%, bagging 2,053,757 votes.

Within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena garnered 16.72% of the votes, securing victory in 9 out of 21 contested seats. Notably, the undivided Shiv Sena in 2019 had won 18 out of 23 seats it contested, with a 23.5% vote share.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) contested ten seats and won eight, with a vote share of 10.27%, gathering 5,851,166 votes. In 2019, the undivided NCP secured four seats out of 22 contested, with a 15.66 per cent vote share.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress, secured victory in 30 out of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats. Conversely, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, was limited to 17 seats.