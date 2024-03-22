Lok Sabha polls: Rs 9.64 cr cash seized in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 22 (PTI) The Election Commission on Friday said cash to the tune of Rs 2.75 crore has been seized in the past 24 hours, taking the total amount of money seized in Karnataka to Rs 9.64 crore since the model code of conduct came into force on March 16.

Advertisment

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for its 28 constituencies.

According to EC officials, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 9.64 crore cash, Rs 15.6 lakh freebies, 7.20 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs 22.85 crore, 52.12 kg narcotic substances worth over Rs 53 lakh and precious metals valued at over Rs 36 crore.

They have also registered 402 FIRs with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies while 65,432 arms have been deposited, 831 arms were impounded, eight arms licences have been cancelled, 3,853 cases were booked under preventive sections of CrPC, out of which 4,136 people were bounded over.

Advertisment

The Excise Department has booked 471 heinous cases, 359 cases for breach of licence conditions, 24 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 1,477 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 284 different types of vehicles have been seized.

In a statement, the office of Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said Static Surveillance Team has seized Rs. 38 lakh cash in Nayakanahahatti Cross Checkpost in Chitradurga parliamentary constituency, Rs. 12.68 lakh cash in Hirolli Checkpost, Gulbarga parliamentary constituency. They also seized 180 bags containing pan masala worth Rs 33 lakh in Chigaralli Check post, Gulbarga parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, they have also sized 243.56 gm gold jewellery worth Rs. 13.20 lakh at Magadi Checkpost in Udupi Chikmagalur parliamentary constituency.

Police has seized gold ornaments worth over Rs. 38 lakh in Dharwad parliamentary constituency while Income Tax department has seized over Rs. 28 lakh cash in Bengaluru Urban district among other seizures. PTI AMP ROH