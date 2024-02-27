Lok Sabha polls: Somnath Bharti among four AAP candidates in Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced the names of four candidates in Delhi and one candidate for in Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The party has fielded Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti from New Delhi seat while Kuldeep Kumar will contest from East Delhi.
The party announced the five names after a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee chaired by Delhi Chief Minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Announcing the candidates, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that Sahi Ram Pehelwan will contest from South Delhi and Mahabal Mishra will contest from West Delhi.
Mishra left the Congress a couple of years ago. He unsuccessfully contested the 2019 elections on a Congress ticket.
In Haryana, Sushil Gupta will contest from Kurukshetra.
The AAP contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from all seven seats in Delhi, emerging as runner-up on two and finishing third on the remainder.
The battle lines for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi are now clearly defined with the AAP-Congress taking on the BJP.