Lok Sabha polls: Telangana CM to embark on tour of districts after Jan 26

Hyderabad, Jan 8 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday decided to embark on a tour of all districts in the state after January 26.

Reddy, who is also the state Congress president, met the leaders of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Mahbubnagar and Hyderabad districts separately here and exhorted them to work hard for the party’s victory in the upcoming general elections, a release from his office said Monday night.

His first public meeting as part of the party's poll campaign will be held at Indravelli in Adilabad district.

Reddy had attended his first mammoth public meeting in Indravelli after taking charge as Telangana PCC president in 2021.

Now, he will attend the first public meeting in Indravelli after assuming CM's office.

Unlike the former Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao), Revanth Reddy said he would be accessible to MLAs (after January 26), the release said.

The CM would be available to the MLAs in the Secretariat three days a week between 4 pm to 6 pm in the evening every day.

Reddy called on party leaders to work with more enthusiasm in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

"CM Revanth has set a target to win more than 12 out of 17 MP seats for Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana," it added.

The Congress had won three seats in Telangana in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. PTI SJR SJR ROH