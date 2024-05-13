Lok Sabha polls: Telangana records 24.31 per cent voter turnout till 11 AM

Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI) Telangana recorded an approximate voter turnout of 24.31 per cent till 11 am on Monday as polling was underway for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, according to an Election Commission app.

Polling which began at 7 am will end by 6 pm, barring at a few places where it will conclude two hours earlier.

Observing that no law and order or any other problem had been reported in the early hours of polling, state Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said some issues that cropped up in EVMs during mock polling have been addressed.

"All things are in place. Things are going on peacefully. I request everybody to go with family and friends and vote. I voted in the morning," he said.

CM A Revanth Reddy exercised his franchise in his Assembly constituency of Kodangal in Vikarabad district.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao voted in his native village of Chintamadaka in Siddipet district.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, film actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Junior NTR were among the prominent persons who voted.

BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the party candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha also exercised their franchise. PTI SJR GDK SJR SS