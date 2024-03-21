Lok Sabha polls: Three MLAs in Cong list of seven candidates from Maharashtra

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Three sitting MLAs are in the list of seven candidates declared by the Congress on Thursday for the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.
Three-time Solapur City Central MLA Praniti Shinde (43), daughter of former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde, will contest from Solapur, while Kasbapeth legislator Ravindra Dhangekar will fight the polls from Pune, the party said.
Balwant Wankhede, an MLA from Daryapur, has been fielded from Amravati seat, which is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.
Shahu Chhatrapati, scion of the Kolhapur royal family, is the party's candidate from Kolhapur, while Shivajirao Kalge will contest from Latur (SC) seat.
As per the party's announcement, former MLA Vasantrao Chavan has been fielded from Nanded and Gowaal K Padavi, who is son of Congress leader KC Padavi, will contest from Nandurbar (Scheduled Tribe) seat. PTI MR BNM