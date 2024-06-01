Lok Sabha polls: Vote counting to be held in seven rounds in Goa on June 4

Panaji, Jun 1 (PTI) Counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa will be held in seven rounds each on June 4, an Election Commission official said on Saturday.

North Goa will have 157 counting tables, while the figure is 161 for South Goa, the official added.

"The counting of votes on June 4 will be held in Damodar College in Margao for the South Goa seat and Polytechnic College in Panaji for North Goa constituency," he said.

Lok Sabha polls in the coastal state were held on May 7, with North Goa seat seeing a voter turnout of 76.34 per cent and the South Goa seat seeing 73 per cent voting, as per EC data.

Sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Shripad Naik was pitted against Congress' Ramakant Khalap in North Goa. It is a BJP bastion which Naik has been winning since 1999.

South Goa seat is currently held by Congress' Fransisco Sardinha who was replaced for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by the party with Viriato Fernandes. He is pitted against the BJP's Pallavi Dempo. PTI RPS BNM